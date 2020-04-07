Tuesday forecast: Warmest day of the week

The warm-up continues today with highs in the low 80s for many spots across northeast Kansas. Tomorrow will be just a couple degrees cooler however there will be a cold front that pushes through (dry) in the afternoon which will bring a drop in temperatures after 3pm for many spots. This will bring a cooler end to the work week with a warm-up Saturday before another and much stronger cold front pushes through on Easter Sunday.

Today we’ll have cloud cover once again during the morning with plenty of sunshine by this afternoon. Most of the cloud cover is high clouds but will be monitoring a chance for low clouds to move in during the morning that will clear out this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s with winds SW/W 5-10 mph especially east of HWY 75 with SW/N 10-20 mph west of HWY 75 which will lead to an elevated fire danger threat, avoid outdoor burning.

Tonight lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny all day with highs in the 70s in most spots with a few spots in the low 80s southeast of the turnpike. Winds SW/N 5-15, gusting up to 25 mph. A cold front will bring a drop in temperatures with 60s by 7pm.

Thursday and Friday will be cooler with highs closer to the upper 50s-low 60s.

There does remain uncertainty on the weather pattern over the weekend with a small chance for rain Friday night and Saturday morning however will hold off until there’s more consistency in this timeframe. Better chance for showers/storms developing late Saturday into Saturday night with precipitation lingering into Sunday.

With a cold front Sunday, and temperatures dropping below freezing about ½ mile above the surface this will lead to a potential for a rain/snow mix. Right now just have rain in the 8 day but may have to change it to a rain/snow mix. Even if any snow does mix in with the rain it won’t accumulate with temperatures above freezing at the surface UNLESS snow lingers into Sunday night where a dusting could occur however don’t think it’ll have much of an impact if any at this time.

Taking Action:

1. Take some time to get outside especially if you’re stuck at home. Please make sure to follow social distancing rules including staying off of park equipment.

2. While the chance for a rain/snow mix is possible Sunday into Sunday night the more concerning winter weather impact is the possibility of temperatures near or cooler than 32° Friday morning and early next work week.