Tuesday forecast: The rainy weather pattern continues

The rainy weather pattern continues through Thursday before the weather pattern changes to dry weather beginning Friday. While we won’t be looking at all day washouts, the chances for rain will be highest this morning then again Thursday especially in the afternoon. In between (this afternoon through Thursday morning) the chances for rain will be more isolated to at best scattered. This means there will be several dry hours.

Hazards continue to be flooding and lightning with a very low risk (if any risk) for hail or strong winds. The rain may also keep temperatures on the cool side especially today where high temperatures have been lowered to where many spots may be stuck in the 60s due to rain limiting warming. Because of our cool morning in the 50s to low 60s this week, any rain that lasts longer than expected in an area would limit warming and may not get as warm as expected. So while highs have been adjusted for today, the mid 70s in the 8 day forecast may be too warm especially Thursday if rain limits warming, so highs may be cooler than the forecast indicates.

Today widespread rain from overnight will continue through at least mid-morning, after that there will be more breaks in the rain. This will continue through the rest of the day as highs will range anywhere from the mid 60s to mid 70s. Winds N/W 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph.

Tonight most of the rain remains near HWY 36 with a lower chance for rain elsewhere but not impossible to get spotty showers in other locations. Lows will be in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds SW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow will have the least chance for rain however the chance is slightly higher by the afternoon compared to the morning. Highs will be in the low-mid 70s.

The chance of rain increases Wednesday night into Thursday. This may lead to another flooding threat that we’ll have to monitor. Highs are expected to be in the 70s (closer to the low 70s for those with rain lasting longer in the day vs mid 70s-upper 70s for those that are dry especially during the morning allowing for a quick warm-up).

Beginning Friday, we’ll be enjoying a weather pattern with a 0% chance of rain that lasts through early next week. The only question is the potential for more clouds Sunday through Tuesday which would lead to partly sunny skies instead of mostly sunny. The other uncertainty is a slight chance of rain Monday night however shouldn’t affect the daytime hours of Tuesday the way the timing is looking now. There remains differences in the models on whether or not there are pop up showers/storms in the afternoon hours of next Wednesday and Thursday but beyond that it looks like this dry weather pattern may last for a week which would be welcome news considering all the rain we’ve been getting recently.

Taking Action:

1. Take flooding seriously. If you come across a water covered roadway, Turn Around Don’t Drown. Best case scenario you have to spend thousands of dollars to fix your water covered car, worst case scenario you become a fatal statistic.

2. There still remains some uncertainty on specific details on when exactly rain will be in a specific area. Confidence is high in the overall forecast of when the best chance for rain in general will be (this morning and Thursday afternoon) but beyond that, checking the radar and forecast updates are the best way to stay informed.

3. Make those outdoor plans Friday through Sunday. Plenty of sunshine is expected as we finally get out of the stormy weather pattern. While you may be able to mow the lawn in between rain showers this week (check the radar before heading out) you may have to wait until this time period.