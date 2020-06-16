Tuesday forecast: The heat wave continues

We just have to get through a couple more days before we cool down with increasing rain chances. While there is a slight chance of rain today near the Missouri border, the next best chance is Thursday. This will be due to a frontal boundary that will stick around the area through the weekend which will continue to bring several rounds of showers/storms through at least Saturday night.

While confidence is increasing on the timing of the storms, Thursday through Sunday morning, the specific details are still unknown especially what if any risks of severe weather we’ll have. Right now think lightning and locally heavy rain that could eventually lead to flooding will be the primary hazards however a wind/hail risk is also possible at times.

Today sunny this morning with a chance we could have clouds developing this afternoon however think the greatest risk for (non-severe) storms will develop near the Missouri border so something to be aware of if you're going to be in the KC area. Highs in the low-mid 90s, similar to yesterday, with winds S 5-15, gusting between 20-35 mph with the strongest wind gusts west of Manhattan.

Tonight any storms that develop this afternoon will dissipate by sunset leading to clear skies and lows in the low 70s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow sunny with highs that may end up being the hottest day of the week in the mid to possibly upper 90s out toward central KS. Winds S 10-20, gusting between 25-35 mph.

While there is a very small chance of storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the better chance of storms will be Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Depending how quickly clouds and/or storms develop will determine if we stay close to 90° for the high or are able to get back up in the mid 90s.

On and off storms continue Thursday night into the weekend. Models start to disagree with the timing of storms beginning Sunday through early next week but will keep a chance for storms in on Sunday (although there will be several spots that stay dry) and put the storm chances in mainly at night for early next work week. Highs will be cooling down due to the rain and/or cloud cover with highs in the 80s.

____________________

Taking Action

1. While the best chance for storms this afternoon exist near the Missouri border, there is a very small chance some storms may be able to develop as far west as HWY 75. Lightning would be the only hazard so if you hear thunder, make sure you’re inside.

2. Practice your heat safety protocols: Staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, limiting outdoor activity, check on the pets and NEVER leave a pet or child in the backseat of a car even if it’s a couple minutes. It can get extremely hot very quickly and could be deadly.

3. Right now it looks like Friday and Saturday are going to be the best days for storms that may impact any outdoor plans you have but continue to stay aware on Thursday and Sunday as well. Check back everyday for updates as we continue to fine tune the forecast.