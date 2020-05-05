Tuesday forecast: Sunshine returns for a seasonal day

The big weather story is the unseasonably cool week ahead. That started yesterday, of course the storms in the morning didn’t help but today will be the warmest day with highs near seasonal. The only downside to today’s weather is the winds, gusting around 35 mph. The rest of the week temperatures will be stuck in the 60s. At least there will be mostly sunny skies with the exception of Thursday when rain returns.

Speaking of rain, there is a slight chance tonight (between midnight and sunrise) that won’t amount to much. We’re talking less than 0.10’’ for most spots that get rain and we’re mainly talking about the eastern half of the viewing area that will bring the best rain chance. This is the conditional chance rain even develops. After tonight, the better rain chance returns Thursday into Thursday night with scattered t-storms as well. The good news is severe weather is not expected at this time.

Today sunny with highs in the low 70s. Winds NW 15-25, gusting around 35 mph.

Tonight partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid-upper 40s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

Thursday into Thursday night will bring scattered showers/storms in the area as highs will remain in the 60s. Low 60s for those that are stuck in rain for the majority of the day and mid to possibly upper 60s for those that have drier conditions.

All the rain should be gone by Friday leaving mostly sunny skies to end the week with highs in the low-mid 60s.

This weekend remains dry with the exception of a small chance of rain Saturday night. The temperature remain consistent in the 60s through early next week with another storm system Monday night into Tuesday which depending on how long it rains for will depend on how warm it gets. Latest models are indicating rain may last all day limiting the warm-up however if we end up dry for a portion of the day, highs could easily be in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will continue the warm up next Wednesday into the second half of the work week where temperatures will get back to more seasonal temperatures if not above average.

