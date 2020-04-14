Tuesday forecast: Slightly warmer than yesterday

A gradual warming trend continues through tomorrow before a cold front brings temperatures back down Thursday and Friday. Spring weather returns this weekend as highs warm back up to seasonal temperatures Saturday with above average temperatures beginning on Sunday. After Friday morning’s temperature around the freezing mark, that could mark the end to the frigid temperatures for the season. Still no guarantees but at least for now looking at the latest models it would not be a surprise.

A storm system that will bring rounds of precipitation late Wednesday night through Friday morning will bring rain and even t-storms and a wintry mix to the area. Right now even though models are hinting at a couple inches of snow, don’t think that's realistic. If you remember last week models were indicating snow for Sunday behind the cold front and that didn’t materialize so don’t want to jump the gun too quickly when it comes to the winter precipitation and how it will impact the area. Keeping in mind temperatures at the surface will likely be above freezing for the majority of the time precipitation will be in the area, the reason for the wintry mix is temperatures about ½ mile above the surface are below freezing.

Today clouds from overnight will continue to scatter this morning leading to mostly sunny skies through midday and similar to yesterday more clouds by the afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds W 5-15, gusting up to 25 mph.

Tonight partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. It is going to depend on where the clouds are as to if temperatures are able to stay above freezing. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow the winds will be variable direction wise and should remain under 10 mph. Highs will range anywhere from the low 50s in extreme northeast Kansas and warming as you go to the southwest with most spots in the mid 50s to low 60s.

The question with the precipitation is when will it start. Will have a small chance after midnight Wednesday night with a better chance developing through the day Thursday. The question yesterday was how quickly will precipitation exit the area. Now models are more in agreement we will be dry by the afternoon.

Nice weather is expected this weekend with 60s even low 70s possible Sunday, we’ll be keeping an eye on a chance for showers/storms Tuesday and possibly next Wednesday.

______________

Taking Action:

1. The temperatures Wednesday morning could still drop below freezing in some areas but won’t be the widespread freezing temperatures like we’ve had the past couple mornings with many spots hovering around 32-34. This may be true Friday morning as well.

2. There still remains uncertainty on the storm system to end the week so stay updated. Right now don’t think it’ll have much of an impact when it comes to the wintry mix however with temperatures close to the freezing mark Friday morning a dusting can’t be ruled out for those that do have precipitation with the colder temperatures.