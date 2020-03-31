Tuesday forecast: Slightly above average for this time of year

The winds have been a factor for the past several days but we’re finally going to get a break from the strong winds today and gusts will remain under 15 mph. Enjoy it because gusts 20-35 mph return for the rest of the week with tomorrow being the windiest.

The next best chance for rain may not occur until Thursday night however there is a small chance this afternoon and again during the day on Thursday however most spots will be dry during those two times.

Today after light rain and sprinkles from overnight clear out by sunrise, clouds will decrease through the morning for mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Latest models are indicating a small chance of pop up showers or even a t-storm east of HWY 75 after 3pm however the chance is very low and may not even occur. Highs will be in the upper 60s with winds NW/W 5-10 mph.

Tonight mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s. South wind around 5 mph.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with clouds increasing after 4pm. Highs will be in the low-mid 70s thanks to a south wind gusting up to 35 mph.

Thursday will have a chance of showers/storms in the morning however most of the day will be dry. The focus will be on a cold front to where temperatures will be in the 60s for most spots around 11am however models are indicating north-central Kansas will start to experience falling temperatures the rest of the day (of course it’ll depend on the timing of the front will depend on when the temperatures start to drop). Temperatures could be in the 40s and 50s north with 60s and 70s farther south you are.

Showers/storms will develop Thursday night with rain showers continuing on Friday. This will keep temperatures from warming and will likely stay in the mid 40s to low 50s for highs to end the week.

A warming trend returns over the weekend with mild air moving in early next week with showers/storms Sunday night into Monday along with the mild airmass.

__________________________

Taking Action:

1. Take some time to get outside especially if you’re stuck at home. Please make sure to follow social distancing rules including staying off of park equipment.

2. If conditions are right there is a chance some areas could get down in the low 30s Saturday morning meaning a frost/freeze.