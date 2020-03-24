Tuesday forecast: Similar temperatures to yesterday

Temperatures today will be similar to yesterday before we warm up tomorrow and stay mild for the rest of the week. The area of storms we’ve been monitoring for this morning has shifted to remain south of I-70 meaning areas along I-70 have a low chance of getting rain and areas north of I-70 will likely remain dry.

After today’s rain chance the next chance is Thursday night into Friday morning then again Friday night into Saturday morning. Most of which occur at night and shouldn’t have an impact on the daytime hours although if there was going to be a day that it would linger into the daytime hours it would be Saturday vs Friday.

Today the showers/storms south of I-70 should be out of the WIBW viewing area around sunrise leaving northeast Kansas dry with partial clearing especially out toward central Kansas. This is where highs will be able to warm up in the low 60s while clouds remain farther east toward Missouri with highs stuck in the mid 50s. Winds E/NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight there is a chance for clearing however that will increase the chance for patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds SE/S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow after patchy fog, the question is how much sun will we have. Most models are indicating mostly sunny skies but there are a few that are still indicating at least some cloud cover hanging around. No matter what a southerly wind gusting around 25 mph will really help warm temperatures. Worst case scenario it’ll be in the mid 60s however think most spots will be in the upper 60s-low 70s.

Despite overcast skies Thursday and Friday, temperatures should remain mild in the 60s with the rain chance Thursday night.

A cold front pushes through Friday night which is why highs cool down in the 50s Saturday but warm back up on Sunday and Monday. Tuesday and even into next Wednesday and Thursday remain uncertain with temperatures with one model bringing in cooler temperatures vs the other model.

__________________

Taking Action:

1. Prepare for patchy fog tomorrow morning, not expected to be widespread at this time

2. Stay updated on the forecast for any changes that may occur