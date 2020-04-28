Tuesday forecast: Mild again today with afternoon storms

The big weather story is the chance for showers/storms this afternoon. Some of the storms may be strong to severe especially southeast of the turnpike. The latest models indicate showers/storms could develop as early as noon in north-central KS and continue to form a line progressing southeast through the afternoon. The risk for severe weather northwest of the turnpike is not expected however as the storms continue to progress to the southeast it will tap into the unstable airmass and increase the threat for a hail/wind threat. While a tornado can’t be ruled out it is a very low risk for one to develop.

After today’s storm chance there may be another disturbance that could bring a few showers or even a t-storm for areas east of HWY 75 after 5am but shouldn’t last long past sunrise. At the very least may have some cloud cover that could linger through mid-morning otherwise rain will return Saturday night.

Today partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s to even low 80s around midday before the cold front and rain bring a drop in temperatures by this afternoon where many spots will be in the upper 60s-low 70s by 5pm. Winds S/NW 5-15 mph with some gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight lows drop in the low 50s with winds NW 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow other than a few leftover clouds in the morning we’ll have plenty of sun by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds NW 15-30, gusting up to 35 mph.

The warm-up returns with highs in the mid 70s Thursday and highs in the 80s on Friday. In fact upper 80s are possible out toward central KS.

This weekend it cools back down with increasing chances for showers/storms. While it looks like a complete washout from the 8 day with storms Saturday night through Tuesday it won’t be. There will be several hours of dry time in between rounds of rain. It is still too far out to get too specific with the timing and/or if there will be a risk for severe weather so stay tuned as we get closer for those details.

Taking Action:

Stay weather aware on the storm chance today. The highest risk will be 2pm-6pm southeast of the turnpike for strong to severe storms southeast of the turnpike however showers/(non-severe) storms could develop as early as noon in north-central KS with lightning a hazard. Have the radar handy if you’re going to be outside and remember when thunder roars go indoors.

