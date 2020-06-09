Tuesday forecast: Hot again today, severe storms this afternoon

With the cold front coming in a little bit slower it’ll still be another hot day with mid 80s to low 90s however it will be slightly less humid compared to the past couple days. The focus in the next 24-36 hours will be strong winds even when not associated with specific storms as well as the risk for severe weather this afternoon.

The risk for severe weather could develop anytime this afternoon however the highest chance exists after 3pm with all modes of severe weather possible, large hail, damaging winds and a tornado or two. While the risk for hail/tornadoes diminish after 9pm, strong winds continue all night. This is all from a cold front that will bring temperatures down in the 50s tonight and remain the 70s tomorrow.

Today will generally be mostly sunny however there will be more clouds east of HWY 75 due to the remnants of Cristobal. Highs will be in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds SE 5-15, gusting up to 25 mph.

Tonight rain likely, could be heavy at times which may lead to flooding. Lows in the mid-upper 50s. Wind S/NW 25-40, gusts 45-60 mph.

Tomorrow morning rain continues but diminishing from west to east through 11am as clouds diminish behind the rain. This means it’ll be mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds N 20-35, gusts around 40 mph.

The rest of the week into the weekend, lows warm up in the low 60s with highs heating back up near 90°. The humidity won’t be as bad so worse case scenario heat indices by the weekend are 1-3° above the actual air temperature. After the rain chance today and tomorrow, there are no signs of any rain for a while.

_________________

Taking Action:

1. Stay weather aware today. While the highest risk for severe weather is 3pm-9pm storms could develop sooner.

2. With a wind advisory/high wind warning tonight into tomorrow morning, make sure all outdoor furniture and accessories are tied down or brought inside. The stronger winds could also lead to downed power lines which could lead to power outages overnight. Make sure you’re ready for that and have your phone charged.