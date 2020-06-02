Tuesday forecast: Even hotter than yesterday

Heat remains the main concern through the weekend however there are several small storm chances as well. The storm chance could begin as early as tomorrow and last through early Friday morning. A lot of uncertainty comes with these chances on exact details such as how widespread the storms will be. Confidence in timing is slightly higher with the majority of the storms occurring at night compared to the daytime hours however we’ll continue to monitor storms between tomorrow and Thursday during the day as well.

Because of the rain possibility, that does introduce the potential for clouds so depending how much cloud cover there is depends if temperatures remain closer to 90° or (with less cloud cover) get closer to the mid 90s but think in general highs will range anywhere from 88°-96° between today and the weekend across northeast Kansas with very little airmass change. With humidity in place, heat indices will be about 2-6° above the air temperatures and wouldn't even be surprised by some areas getting up to 100°.

Storms also have the potential to be strong or severe with a hail and wind threat and yes this does include overnight storms so stay weather aware.

Today other than some clouds from time to time it’ll be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds SW/S 5-15, gusting up to 25 mph.

Tonight partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S/SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow there is a chance for rain in extreme northeast Kansas in the morning but think the higher chance remains in southeast Nebraska. Just depends how far south the storm system gets. There’s also a chance for storms to develop late in the afternoon due to daytime heating although the chance is very low. Highs will be in the upper 80s-mid 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

The better chance of storms comes down from the north mainly after midnight but again there still remains some differences in the exact timing and how widespread the rain will be.

Other than a few leftover storms in the morning and a potential for storms to develop late in the afternoon, most of the day on Thursday will once again be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low-mid 90s.

One more round of storms Thursday night into early Friday morning with mainly dry conditions Friday and mostly sunny skies especially by the afternoon. Highs back in the 90s.

The sunshine continues this weekend into early next week before a storm system on Tuesday begins a weather pattern change that will bring relief from the heat by the middle part of next week where temperatures will cool back down to more seasonal temperatures.

_________________

Taking Action:

1. Heat safety should be a priority by staying hydrated and drinking plenty of water. With this being the first heat wave of the season, if you’re not taking care of yourself early it’ll be worse toward the end of it.

2. Most of the daytime hours of tomorrow and Thursday will be dry however stay weather aware because it is still possible to get storms. Better chance of storms are expected Wednesday night and Thursday night where severe weather is possible with large hail and damaging winds. Make sure you have your weather radio ready to go just in case you have to take action.