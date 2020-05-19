Tuesday forecast: Dry today, slightly below average

Today may end up being the last day for a while with plenty of sunshine (at least for most) after clouds clear out this morning. Starting tomorrow the breaks in the clouds will be few and far between through next Tuesday so take advantage while you can. Despite clouds sticking around and rain increasing by the end of the week and continuing into the holiday weekend, temperatures do warm up as humidity increases.

The unsettled weather pattern that really begins Thursday night will come with several breaks. As of now (keeping in mind this could change) the highest chance for rain is Sunday and Monday. The risk for severe weather also appears low especially for this time of year but because it’s May that is also subject to change so stay tuned.

Today clouds are expected to decrease from west to east similar to yesterday. Do think that it’ll be easier for clouds to break up today compared to yesterday as Tropical Storm Arthur starts it’s path eastward and allow for the upper level low (which is responsible for the clouds) in the midwest to continue shifting eastward. Highs will be in the low-mid 70s. Winds N/NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s. Winds NE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow some models are indicating some patchy drizzle throughout the day mainly east of HWY 75. It won’t amount to much, less than 0.05”, however it may be enough to keep temperatures about 3-5° cooler than what it would be if it stayed dry. Highs will be similar to today, low-mid 70s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

While most spots will remain dry Thursday, there still is a small chance of a shower/storm late in the day mainly out toward central KS. Highs begin to warm up with mid-upper 70s (some spots will may be in the low-mid 70s).

On and off storms begin Thursday night lasting through next Tuesday. Again we’re still too far out to get specific like timing of when to expect the best chance for rain and what the risk for severe weather will be if there is one so stay tuned as we get closer to the end of the week.

Taking Action

1. Any outdoor activities you need to get done, specifically for your garden, before the unsettled weather pattern begins you have your chance through Thursday. The rain chances will be very isolated tomorrow and Thursday however today will be a 0% chance so if you’re able to, today’s the day to get it done.

2. Any social distancing activities you may have planned for the holiday weekend, it’s not looking good for outdoor activities the way it looks now. Keeping in mind this is subject to change, Saturday is looking like the best day where it’ll mainly be dry compared to Sunday and Monday. Stay tuned.