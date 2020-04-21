Tuesday forecast: Dry and sunny today, rain returns tomorrow

Once the rain moved out yesterday it was a pleasant afternoon although it was breezy. With similar temperatures today and sunny all day, winds will be much lighter, in fact winds will remain around 10 mph or less. So a perfect day for controlled burning or any outdoor activities you want to get done especially before rain returns tomorrow.

There still remains differences in the models on our rain chances for the next 8 days so we’ll continue to take them on a day by day basis with timing and overall coverage especially beyond Friday. The good news is (at least at this point in time) all the storm chances through next Tuesday will come with a low risk for severe weather so the only threat you’ll have to be careful of is the threat for lightning. All in all the higher rainfall totals in the next 8 days will be south of I-70.

Today sunny with highs in the mid to even upper 70s. The warmer temperatures will be out toward central Kansas. Winds NE/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain out toward central Kansas after 4am. Lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow scattered showers with a few t-storms likely all day. Doesn’t mean it will rain everywhere all day, just means that it will likely be raining somewhere in northeast Kansas for most if not the entire day. Highs will depend on rainfall: Those where it rains for a longer period of time limiting warming may only be stuck in the low 60s (highest chance for that would be near I-35), those that are dry for most of the day and may even get some sun (north-central KS) may get up to 70°.

Dry conditions return for Thursday for the warmest day of the week, in the mid-upper 70s. While a shower/storm can’t be ruled out around sunset, the better chance for rain will develop overnight into at least Friday morning. Uncertainty on if any rain lingers into Friday afternoon.

There may be more chances for rain each night through Monday night but will only keep it Saturday night in the 8 day until confidence increases. All in all temperatures do remain seasonal this weekend into early next week.

Taking Action:

Any outdoor activities you have (exercise, gardening, etc) just stay weather aware with the chances for t-storms through the week. Remember if you hear thunder go indoors.

