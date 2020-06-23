Tuesday forecast: Coolest day of the week with low humidity

Enjoy the brief cool down and the break from the humidity through tomorrow before the humidity increases and the temperatures warm back up to end the week. Precipitation wise, there are several chances and actually includes a small chance today as well however all precipitation chances will continue to remain isolated to at best scattered. This means that several areas will not get rain everyday and your backyard may not get rain all week despite all the chances. It’s one of those weather patterns we’re in where you should consider yourself lucky if you get rain but don’t be surprised if you get little or none.

Today sunny this morning with a few clouds developing this afternoon which may be enough to produce a few spotty showers possibly a t-storm. Without any lift like a front nearby it’s a very low chance anything does develop but the short term computer models are hinting at it anytime this afternoon so something we’ll continue to monitor. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Tonight mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and a light and variable wind. There is a slight chance of storms in the afternoon mainly out toward central Kansas and that will continue to shift eastward Wednesday night with the highest chance south of I-70.

We’ll continue to monitor the chance for storms Thursday mainly early in day then again late leaving most of the day dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. You'll also notice the humidity returns Thursday after a break from the humidity today and tomorrow as it increases Wednesday night.

Friday may bring the best chance for storms during the day although keep in mind it is relative to the rest of the week and it is still a small chance overall. Will go with highs around 90° but if it rains during the day, it’ll remain cooler.

Will keep the chance for storms in for Friday night and into Saturday mainly in the morning. While at least one of the long term models keeps a slight chance of storms in Sunday through Tuesday as well, the overall weather pattern isn’t bringing high confidence we will actually get storms so will keep it consistent from yesterday to keep the storm chance in for Sunday night otherwise will leave it dry early next week as highs will remain warm in the low-mid 90s.

Taking Action:

You don’t have to cancel any outdoor plans you may have this week (yet) despite all the storm chances, just stay weather aware and remember When Thunder Roars go Indoors.