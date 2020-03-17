Tuesday forecast: Cloud cover continues with slightly warmer temperatures

The bad news is the overcast skies continue however temperatures will be about 5° warmer than yesterday. The temperatures get much warmer Wednesday and Thursday with increasing chances for rain and storms before a strong cold front brings a major cold blast by Friday.

Showers/storms will be likely both Wednesday and Thursday morning however keeping an eye on Thursday morning specifically for the better chance for storms and the potential for strong storms as well. Rainfall this week could amount to 0.50”-1.50” for most areas.

Today cloudy skies with highs around 50°. Winds N/E 5-10 mph.

Tonight the chance for rain will increase after midnight but there is a slight chance this evening as well. Lows in the mid-upper 40s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow showers with a few t-storms in the morning with mainly dry conditions in the afternoon with even a few spots lucky enough to get sun. This will likely be the best day to enjoy the outdoors once we dry out as highs will be in the mid 60s to even low 70s for those that get sun. Winds S 5-10 mph.

While the chance of storms returns Wednesday night the better chance will likely be after midnight with storms likely Thursday morning. By the afternoon, similar to Wednesday, we’ll dry out with the potential for sun in some areas. Highs will be in the low-mid 70s however with winds that could gust up to 45 mph.

A cold front Friday will drop temperatures in the mid 20s to low 30s with wind chills in the teens, possibly single digits Friday morning. The winds will gradually diminish through the day Friday with highs only around 40° and a mix of sun and clouds.

This weekend temperatures warm back up in the mid 40s to low 50s with Saturday likely being the first day where sunshine will last from sunrise to sunset.

_______________

Taking Action:

1. With mild conditions Wednesday and Thursday, any outdoor plans you have will need to be adjusted to stay inside mainly in the morning.

The afternoons are looking dry but very windy Thursday.

2. A few storms may be strong or severe especially Wednesday night into Thursday morning with wind being the main threat. While widespread severe weather is unlikely, stay weather aware as we get closer and make sure you have a way to receive warnings at night if there are any that get issued. Remember even a t-storm warning could bring strong enough winds to equal a weak tornado so you still want to take t-storm warnings seriously.

3. A hard freeze with the potential for teens and low 20s are expected Saturday morning.