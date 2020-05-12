Tuesday forecast: Another cool and dreary day

One more day of feeling like early March before we finally warm up tomorrow. The unsettled weather pattern of rain and t-storms everyday will continue through the weekend however latest models indicate most of today will be dry. Any rain today will be less than 0.05” and just be patchy drizzle from the cloud cover.

The biggest concern with rain and (severe) t-storms will begin tomorrow. We’ll continue to take this weather pattern on a day by day basis and even on a hourly basis. Any storms that occur in the morning will have an affect on the severe weather risk later in the day into the evening hours. This includes tomorrow as there is a chance for storms in the morning with a break by midday and redevelopment later in the afternoon/early evening. Frontal boundary positions will also factor in as to where storms develop as well.

Bottom line: Stay weather aware and check back at least everyday and any changes that the forecast brings during the day will be updated as needed.

Today cloudy with highs mainly in the low-mid 50s (some upper 40s are still possible in some spots with thicker cloud cover and there is a chance that areas in extreme northeast Kansas get in the mid-upper 50s with partial clearing that may take place). Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight the chance for rain will exist after midnight IF any rain does develop. The instability will also increase late near I-35 so there is also the potential for storms and can’t even completely rule out a few strong to severe storms. Again this is likely to be close to sunrise for this scenario. Lows only drop in the mid-upper 40s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow we’ll continue to monitor the chance for storms that may be strong to severe south of I-70 with hail the threat in the morning. Further north the instability may not be as high so any precipitation may be just rain and no t-storms. You’ll notice the humidity increasing during the day with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds SE 15-25 mph. Any showers and t-storms in the morning will wind down around midday leaving several hours during the afternoon dry.

The question is the details on storm redevelopment by the evening. Right now will continue to monitor all of northeast KS for storm development with hail once again being the primary threat although winds may be a factor as well. Right now the risk for tornadoes is low to none.

On and off storms continue through Sunday morning with the risk for strong to severe storms possible on any day although Friday-Sunday morning is more uncertain compared to tomorrow and Thursday so check back later in the week for those details. Rain is expected to be heavier with several more rounds of rain south of I-70 so with that in mind the flooding threat will become more of a concern later in the week and weekend.

A dry weather pattern starts to set up on Sunday and lasting into early next week. One model does indicate storms late Wednesday into Thursday (of next week) however the other model is dry so uncertainty exists on next week’s weather pattern.

__________________

Taking Action:

1. While the risk for severe weather returns as early as tomorrow morning and hail is the primary threat with the severe weather risks tomorrow and even Thursday, still remain aware of strong winds and even tornadoes even if the risks are relatively lower than hail.

2. Any outdoor activities you want to get in between showers/storms this week, the best advice you can have is check the radar. Low confidence on where storms will be and even how widespread they’ll be at any point in time with model differences through the weekend. This means that confidence is low on WHEN the highest chance for rain will be and even when the lower chance for rain will be, at least past today.