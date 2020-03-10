Tuesday forecast: A seasonal day, warming up tomorrow

You’ll notice something different about today...the lack of strong winds! In fact it won’t be until Thursday afternoon where winds start to pick back up with gusts around 25 mph. Until then the winds should remain under 10 mph with a few spots possibly getting up to 15 mph especially this afternoon.

All in all the rest of the work week will be nice. We’ll just have to battle a lot of cloud cover with the exception of tomorrow. Yes there will be sun at times today and Thursday however there will be quite a bit of cloud cover as well. The rain chances will be small and isolated to scattered at best, nothing like yesterday and how widespread the rain was. That won’t occur until Friday night into Saturday. So those with outdoor plans through Friday it’s looking good, the only exception may be Thursday where you’ll run into some rain.

Today cloudy this morning with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Highs will depend on how much clearing we get but in general will go with mid 50s. Winds N/S 5-10 mph.

Tonight the chance of rain exists after midnight with lows around 40° and a light and variable wind. The highest chance for rain will occur from Council Grove down to Burlington while areas further northeast will get little if anything at all.

Tomorrow any rain will be gone by 9am at the latest and we’ll have decreasing clouds early with mostly sunny skies for most of the day. This will likely end up being the nicest day of the week. Highs in the mid 60s with a light and variable wind.

There does remain differences in the models on the rain chance Thursday however think the highest chance will occur in the morning with dry conditions in the afternoon as a cold front pushes the rain out of the area. The cold front will bring a northerly wind gusting around 25 mph in the afternoon with highs that could range anywhere from the upper 50s to mid 60s. This will set up low 50s for highs Friday with lighter winds.

This weekend brings a concern for a rain/snow mix Friday night into Saturday with dry conditions Sunday and small chance for rain returning early next week. This will also keep temperature below normal in the 40s to low 50s. The impacts from any snow that may accumulate will be minimal and mainly confined to grassy surfaces but certainly something to keep an eye on as we get closer.

_________________

Taking Action:

1. Other than a small chance for rain Thursday morning the rest of the week (through Friday) is looking ideal for spring breakers or any outdoor activities you have planned. This includes any controlled burning with the exception of Thursday afternoon.

2. Saturday has a high chance for precipitation especially in the the morning so start thinking about a Plan B for staying indoors.