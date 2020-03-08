Trump to skip St. Patrick's Day Hill luncheon, blames Pelosi

The White House says President Donald Trump will skip an annual bipartisan St. Patrick's Day lunch at the Capitol and blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Trump instead will celebrate at the White House with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Thursday, five days before St. Patrick's Day. The annual luncheon is meant to celebrate longstanding relations between the U.S. and Ireland.

The White House blamed Pelosi for actions and rhetoric it says are tearing the nation apart. Trump remains incensed that Pelosi led the House effort to impeach him. A Pelosi spokesman accused the White House of engaging in petty, partisan politics.