Trump lawyers ask for halt in suit from woman alleging rape

President Donald Trump's lawyers are urging a judge to halt a lawsuit from a woman seeking Trump's DNA to help prove her claim that he raped her in the 1990s. Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll is suing Trump for calling her a liar when she went public with her rape allegation last year.

Trump's lawyers argued Wednesday that her case needs to wait until New York's highest court rules in a separate lawsuit against him. Carroll's lawyer offered to hold off the DNA request for a time if some other evidence-gathering could proceed. Trump's attorneys rebuffed that proposal.