Truckers keep rolling in spite of coronovarius pandemic

While much of the nation is in stay-at-home mode because of the coronavirus, truck drivers continue their vital work of moving goods across our nation's highways to stores, factories and hospitals.

At Topeka's Love's Travel Stop, 1811 N.W. Brickyard Road, dozens of trucks early Wednesday were getting ready to hit the road before sunrise.

After parking in the Love's lot overnight, many of the big rigs tanked up with fuel so they could be back on the road again by 5 a.m.

Always a difficult job, truck driving these days has become even harder, as drivers must deal with various kinds of COVID-19 safety measures being undertaken across the United States.

The measures are different from one location to another, causing tuck drivers to adapt to the various orders while trying to get their goods delivered.

Meanwhile, the drivers are trying to stay safe themselves from COVID-19.

At places like Love's, extra steps are being taken to make sure everyone stays safe. Additional disinfecting and sanitizing is taking place, while dining areas have been closed and social distancing is being encouraged.