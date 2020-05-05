Trio arrested after Topeka drug raid

Three people are facing various charges after a drug bust in south-central Topeka Monday.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office says the Drug Enforcement Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 3600 block of SW Kirklawn.

Once inside, Sheriff's Deputies and Topeka Police Officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, three guns, and a large amount of cash.

Stephen Lester, 62, was taken into custody for Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Armando Rangel, 47, of Topeka and Stephanie Graham, 42, of Topeka both face charges for possession of methamphetamine.

Officials say the incident is still under investigation.

