Trial set for Jackson Co. man accused of killing father

A trial date is set for the Jackson County man accused of killing his father in rural Holton in 2018.

Derrick Bohnenkemper, 50, faces one count of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted capital murder, and one count of aggravated assault.

According to MSC News, Bohnenkemper pleaded not guilty in Jackson County District Court on Friday.

His trial date is set for August 17th.

On September 18, 2018, law enforcement responded to a home in the 26000 block of Q4 Road, north of Holton after his mother called 911.

Bohnenkemper shot and killed his 73-year-old father, Gaylen inside, but his mother was able to escape through a bedroom window.

Bohnenkemper fired multiple shots at officers during a five-hour standoff before he was taken into custody.

