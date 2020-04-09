Jefferson Co. trash truck driver's family shares memory

Bernard Singleton was a hard worker, a devoted husband, and a loving father.

“We had our little guy in two thousand fifteen…and he actually turned five on the day his daddy passed away,” said Cori Singleton

Bernard lost his life Friday when he lost control of his trash truck on a bridge and crashed into the Deleware River near Perry, changing the singleton family’s lives forever

Cori Singleton lost her husband and best friend

“We started out as friends, I was actually just finishing up hair school and he would use the excuse that he wanted his nails done just to come over to my house and hangout before we actually started dating and he thought it was hilarious because it took me so long to figure out what he was doing but he knew what he was doing from the beginning.”

His older sister Laverne says Bernard brought happiness to everyone’s life.

“My brother was everything to me, my brother was a friend, he was my right hand man, a provider for his kids, he was just an all-around dude. Everybody just loved him, to know him was to love him.”

The singleton’s say that’s how they want Bernard to be remembered.

“He was just an awesome person, he loved everybody, he would do anything for anybody it didn’t matter if he knew you or not”

Laverne says losing her brother has made her realize the importance of always saying just three little words.

“Being with all this covid-19 and everything, if you go at your door, if there’s somebody going to work, a relative, just be like I love you…I love you so much because that’s just what we did we. We were on the phone, we gossiped, talked what we talk about and then I said I love you bro, I’ll talk to you tomorrow and that’s the last thing I said to my brother.. I love you.”

A go-fund-me page has been set up to provide support for the Singleton family.

