Authorities say a Topeka man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office says Lester E. Gill, 30, of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Registration Violations.

Officials say a deputy stopped Gill in the 3700 block of S. Topeka Blvd. around 3 p.m. for a registration violation.

Officials say drugs were found during the investigation.