Traffic stop leads to drug charges in Jackson Co.

A Topeka man is facing drug charges after he was pulled over late Monday afternoon in Jackson County.

Sheriff Tim Morse says 40-year-old Charles Lloyd Barrand was pulled over in Holton around 5:30 p.m. Monday in a 1978 RV.

Morse said deputies found a large amount of what is believed to be meth and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Barrand was booked into jail for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony interference with law enforcement, driving while revoked and no insurance.

