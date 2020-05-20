Tractor Supply closes North Topeka store due to COVID-19

Tractor Supply Company has closed its North Topeka location because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A company spokesperson confirmed the action. A sign on the gate outside the store says it is temporarily closed, and directs customers to other area locations.

TSC spokesperson Mackenzie Goldman says the store on Highway 24 will undergo extensive cleaning. No word when it might reopen.

"The health and safety of our Team Members, customers and communities are of the utmost priority for Tractor Supply, an essential needs-based retailer," Goldman told 13 NEWS in an email. "We strive to have the people and processes in place to uphold industry standards for safe operations at all of our facilities and in all that we do."

Goldman said the company is following the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local health departments.