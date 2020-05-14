Tornado reported north of Americus

The National Weather Service said there was a tornado reported in Morris County Thursday night.

The report came around 9:30pm, four miles north of Americus.

No reports of any damage at this time.

There have been several tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings since 9:00p.m. as storms move through northeast Kansas.

Main threats have been strong winds and hail.

Storm spotters also reported w funnel cloud around 9:50pm near Eskridge.

Another funnel cloud was seen by storm spotters at 10:15pm near Matfield Green.