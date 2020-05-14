Tornado reported north of Americus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) --- The National Weather Service said there was a tornado reported in Morris County Thursday night.
(MGN)
The report came around 9:30pm, four miles north of Americus.
No reports of any damage at this time.
There have been several tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings since 9:00p.m. as storms move through northeast Kansas.
Main threats have been strong winds and hail.
Storm spotters also reported w funnel cloud around 9:50pm near Eskridge.
Another funnel cloud was seen by storm spotters at 10:15pm near Matfield Green.