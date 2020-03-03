Tornado drills held across the state

Students walked quickly and quietly to the FEMA storm shelter at McEachron Elementary School this morning. Several schools across the state held similar drills.

Tornado Drill

Students learned what to do in case of an actual tornado, but the school also encouraged them to make sure their families have a plan outside of school.

Experts say there are several things adults should do to make sure you are ready for the threat of severe weather; things like swapping the batteries in your weather radio and downloading the WIBW weather app on your smart phone, which can alert you when your specific location is at risk, no matter where you go.

We've posted a full list of several weather reminders at wibw.com.