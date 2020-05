Nobody was injured after a big rig ended up on its side Wednesday morning in west Emporia.

According to KVOE radio, the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. at the US-50 roundabout that connects the highway to I-35 and the Kansas Turnpike.

Traffic was detoured for about two hours while crews cleaned up a large load of sand the semi was transporting.

No word on what caused the incident.