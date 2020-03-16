Topeka's homeless population down 9%

The number of homeless people in Topeka is on the decline, but just not by much.

The city released results from their annual "point in time" count, which was held on January 29th.

401 people were found to be homeless this year, that's down from 441 in 2019.

According to the data, 17% of the capital city's homeless population is under the age of 18.

The number of homeless people with a serious mental illness was down 11%, the number of chronically homeless went down 13% and those with a substance abuse disorder were down 39%.

The point in time count helps determine federal funding the city gets to combat the problem and provide services to those in need.

