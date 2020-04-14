Topeka's Stormont Vail to be listed as COVID-19 cluster site

With more than a dozen employees, including a doctor, testing positive for COVID-19, state health officials have notified Stormont Vail that the hospital will be listed as a cluster site, a spokesperson with the health system confirmed Tuesday night.

Matt Lara, communications specialist, said the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment and Shawnee Co. health officials spoke with the hospital Tuesday afternoon. A cluster zone is said to be an area with two or more cases that are not linked.

Lara said 13 employees at Stormont are confirmed to have COVID-19. He said they include at least one doctor, some nurses, and others. He said the doctor worked at an outpatient clinic. Other employees with the virus are associated with the emergency department and the post-anesthesia recovery unit.

Two already have recovered and returned to work.

All colleagues and patients who had contact with the infected employees have been notified, Lara said. He said health care workers are naturally in a high-risk environment, as they care for community members who may have been exposed to the virus or have it themselves.

Lara said the physician was tested April 3rd, and has not been to work since. His test results came back April 6th. Stormont identified 44 people who the doctor may have exposed. Lara said none has tested positive, nor shown any symptoms.

Lara said any employees who were exposed were sent home on a 14-day quarantine, and are monitored. He said the number on quarantine was at a high of 150 employees Monday; 105 remained on quarantine Tuesday - less than two percent of Stormont's work force; and another 60 will be cleared by the end of the week. He said 16 of those being monitored are providers.

Lara said the hospital continues to follow all CDC guidelines, and they feel any additional risk to the public is low. He said all team members are required to take their temperatures twice a day, and are not permitted to work if they have symptoms.

Stormont Vail CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy will hold a scheduled media briefing Wednesday, where he is expected to further address the situation.

In addition, KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman has a scheduled media briefing Wednesday as well, where he is expected to announce the cluster, though Lara said Dr. Norman may not identify Stormont by name.

Monday, Dr. Norman said the state had 23 clusters, including 12 at long-term care facilities, five associated with church gatherings, and one at Lansing prison.