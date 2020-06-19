Topeka's Juneteenth caravan celebrates freedom

Social distancing gave Topeka's annual Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration a different look.

A caravan left the Brown vs. Board Historic Site Friday afternoon to mark a holiday that dates back to 1865.

Sherri Camp, one of the event organizers said, "Juneteenth is the last day that the last people were freed from slavery."

She said these celebrations are taking place all over the country.

"If you notice we are social distancing," Camp continued saying, "The National Juneteenth wanted all of the Juneteenth organizations across the country to celebrate with a caravan."

She said Topeka chose locations with special meaning.

"Brown v. Board is our symbol for Civil Rights in Topeka," Camp added, "It's a national monument and Hillcrest Community Center is where we always have our Juneteenth celebrations every year."

She said this yearly celebration is important to the black community.

"Juneteenth is important because we need to celebrate who we are," Camp said, "We need to celebrate freedom and the struggle to continually be free."

Leslie Prentice, co-chair of Voter Services for the League of Women Voters said she participated in the caravan to stand with them.

"It's nice to be able to celebrate the freedom that they were given, but we need to see evidence that, that freedom is in their lives," she said.

Officers with the Topeka Police Department helped with the caravan.

Camp said she's thankful for their positive relationship with local law enforcement.