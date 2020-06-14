Topeka's Gage Park Memorial honor veterans on National Flag Day

For national Flag Day, a Topeka organization honored heroes of the past and warriors of the present who served our country.

"We honored the day, flag day for all veterans," a Vietnam Veteran, Roland Mayhew said.

Former Marine Roland Mayhew served during the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1968.

"We lost 566 Marines out of 1-7. This is one of the reasons we give back," Mayhew said.

Roland Mayhew is a part of the Gage Park Memorial organization, a group of volunteers who input flags and bricks of veterans who served our country.

"We're patriots for our families, for all veterans. So it's an honor to help here at Gage Park Memorial, it really is," Mayhew emphasized. "We're really happy that families comes out and utilizes the park. Once we put the flags up, it kind of draws people in."

Roland's daughter amber workman says the Gage Park Memorial honors heroes of the past and warriors of the present every day.

"We fly our flags everyday, but on Flag Day we make sure that it's up so no matter what we are here on Flag Day and not just because we're doing the bricks, but because of Flag Day, so it's pretty special," Amber Workman said.

When the American flag is waving and flying proudly, they want people to remember one thing.

"The cost of our freedom was really heavy in Vietnam. We stand for freedom, we really do," Mayhew said.

"We really do care about all the military that have sacrificed for our freedom," Workman said. "Red White and Blue, they don't just run, they stick together."

All families are welcome to enjoy the memorial.

"We want the families to come out and enjoy the park and they can play, to their Veterans when they leave, this is a way they can remember, and we're really blessed by the people who have stepped forward," Mayhew said.

The Gage Park Memorial are working to build a World War II three piece memorial.

For more information on how you can donate to their upcoming memorial, click here.