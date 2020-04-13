Topekan among 2 injured in turnpike crash

A Topeka man was one of two people injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Sunday on the Kansas Turnpike about 15 miles south of Emporia, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 1 a.m. on northbound Interstate 35 on the turnpike.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Chevrolet passenger car struck the median barrier wall twice and overturned after the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

The driver of the car, Addison Julian Scott Letsch, 21, of Wichita, and a passenger, Timothy James Wallace, 35, of Topeka, were reported to have minor injuries. Both were transported to Newman Regional Health in Emporia.

The patrol said both Letsch and Wallace were wearing their seat belts.