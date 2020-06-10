Topeka woman seriously injured late Tuesday in Jackson County crash

A Topeka woman suffered serious injuries late Tuesday in a car-semi crash just south of Holton in Jackson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday on US-75 highway, about a half-mile north of 214 Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Peterbilt semi-trailer was traveling south on US-75 when the driver made a U-turn through a crossover.

The patrol said the semi's driver failed to yield to a 2007 Lincoln Town Car that was northbound on US-75.

The Lincoln Town Car then struck the semi's trailer.

The driver of the Lincoln Town Car, identified as Beverly Jo Greemore, 76, of Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected serious injuries. The patrol said Greemore, who was alone in her car, was wearing a seat belt.

The semi's driver, Jonathan Andres Arreaga, 34, of Humble, Texas, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Arreaga was wearing a seat belt.