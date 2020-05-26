Topeka woman charged for driving stolen car

A Topeka woman is facing multiple charges after she was pulled over in a stolen car early Monday morning.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Kimberly K. Baker was stopped in the 100 block of Southeast 37th Street around 5 a.m. yesterday for a registration violation.

Officials say the 2010 Kia Forte she was in had been stolen out of Independence, Missouri.

Baker was booked into the Shawnee County department of corrections for charges including possession of stolen property, drugs, paraphernalia, and various driving infractions.