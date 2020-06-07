Topeka woman arrested on meth charges

A Topeka woman has been arrested on methamphetamine charges in Jackson County.

According to a release sent by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Alisa Marie Sharpe, 36, of Topeka was arrested for being in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, and no insurance.

She was arrested after a traffic stop Saturday evening stepping from a traffic infraction.

Sharpe also had an outstanding Jackson County District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sharpe was transported to and booked into the Jackson County Jail.