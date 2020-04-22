Topeka unions offer alternatives to pay cuts

Topeka's union workers are urging city leaders to "put people first," and consider other options to reducing pay.

A law firm representing the approximately 835 city workers associated with eight collective bargaining units sent a five-page letter Wednesday afternoon to City Manager Brent Trout. Last Friday, Trout implemented a three-percent salary cut for the city's executive and management staff. He requested union workers to accept the same.

In the union's response, Matthew Bergmann of Frieden & Forbes Attorneys at Law first expresses disappointment Trout announced his decision to the unions and city council without first discussing his actions.

"Please, put people first," Bergmann writes. "Even in the face of COVID-19, the Unions firmly believe that the City should take every step to use idle or available funds to serve its people. Your demand and the the following implication, that if the Unions did not accept this decrease in pay you would take some other punitive action against them such as laying off or furloughing, is shocking."

Bergmann then details seven alternatives to the pay reductions. Among them, he cites Trout's responses to the police and firefighters' unions, stating he did not use pending or future retirements in analyzing potential budget savings. The unions state six projected FOP retirements by July, coupled with two vacancies and an officer on military leave that could save anywhere from $338,668 to $433,520. In addition, expected retirements in the Topeka Fire Dept. and water department could save another $135,000.

The Unions also point to vacancy credits that, in TFD alone, could among to more than $440,000 in additional savings.

Other suggestions include re-allocating capital improvement funds; creating a retirement incentive program; implementing additional health holidays; and increasing collaboration among the city manager, department directors, and the unions.

Bergmann also points to utilizing additional reserve funds. So far, Trout has proposed using about $1.8 million as part of an approach to offset an predicted $6.5 million to $11 million drop in revenue. Trout has said the city does not want to completely utilize reserves because they do not know how long the revenue downturn might last.

However, Bergmann notes the city's reserves have grown to approximately $5 million in 2009, to $21,589,420 at the end of 2018. The 2019 ending balance was expected to be around $20 million.

A city spokesperson said the city will evaluate the unions' suggestions, and discuss with with the unions at a date yet to be determined.