Topeka summer sports set to take place

Although sports in general have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, a couple of Topeka staples are still set to happen this summer.

The Sunflower State Games, scheduled for mid-July, are moving forward like normal, according to SSG Director Cassie Criger.

Criger says the board will only start cancelling events if re-opening plans are still up in the air by June 1.

The Kansas Shrine Bowl is also set to be played on July 18.

Plenty of Kansas Prep Zone stars will hit the field at Washburn University's football stadium, Yager Stadium.

Tickets for the game are still on sale on the Kansas Shrine Bowl website, which can also be found on their Twitter.