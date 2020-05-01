Topeka social service grant applications open

Applications for Topeka Social Service Grants are now open.

About $435,000 in Social Service Grant funds will be administered by The United Way of Greater Topeka to eligible participants, including programs for at-risk youth, emergency housing and utility services, medical assistance for low-income individuals and senior citizen neighborhood-based programming to include meals, activities and transportation.

Public service agencies have until May 29 to apply. The applications are available on both the City of Topeka and United Way of Greater Topeka websites.