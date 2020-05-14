Topeka sitting at 9 homicides in 2020 after recent rash of slayings

Topeka is sitting at nine homicides in 2020 after recent rash of slayings.

The capital city didn't record its first homicide of the year until Feb. 17.

Since then, Topeka has seen eight more slayings, including five in a 19-day period.

The most recent homicide occurred Tuesday night, when 18-year-old Joheem Meredith, a senior at Topeka West High School, died after being shot.

Police believe the location where Meredith was shot was in the White Lakes Plaza Apartments parking lot, in the 3700 block of S.W. Plaza Drive.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests had been reported, nor had any suspect information been released.

Here is a list of Topeka's homicides to date in 2020, according to WIBW records:

• Emerson Downing, 41, of Topeka, died of his injuries after being run over by a car early the afternoon of Feb. 17 in the 1500 block of N.W. Tyler, just west of the Charles Curtis Memorial Park and Cemetery. Chad Thomas Cuevas, 51, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder.

• Ja'Sean Alston, 19, was found suffering from a gunshot wound early on Feb. 28 in the 1200 block of S.W. Washburn Avenue. Alston died of his injuries. An 18-year-old Topeka man has been arrested and booked on murder and kidnapping charges in connection to Friday’s early morning shooting death. Dmario M. Valdivia, 18, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

• Kelly Parker Sr., 51, died early Feb. 29 after being shot in a home in the 1400 block of S.W. Van Buren. Raishawn Smith-Parker, 47, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with second-degree Second murder.

• D'Angelo L. Payne, 28, of Topeka, died late April 4 after being shot near S.W. 5th and Western. James. D. Boatwright, 22, was arrested in connection with first-degree murder. Diquan Clayton, 27, also was arrested in connection with first-degree murder in the case.

• Joseph Hill, 26, of Topeka, was shot and killed the evening of April 24 outside a home at 1215 N.E. Quincy. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay on Tuesday charged Vincent Gonzalez-Rook with first-degree premeditated murder in Hill's death. Authorities located Gonzalez-Room in California. Police continue looking for Michael Flores, 25, in connection with the case.

• Mark Edwards, 37, was shot and killed late April 28 in the 1400 block of S.E. Locust, near Freedom Valley Park.

• Several hours after Edwards was found suffering from a gunshot wound, the body of Zennie Vasser Jr, 36, was found around 9:30 a.m. April 29 between houses in the 1300 block of S.E. Locust. Vasser's body was found about a half-block north of where Edwards had been wounded.

Police officials said the deaths of Edwards and Vasser were believed to have stemmed from the same incident and no suspects were being sought.

• Lisa Hill, 53, was shot and killed the afternoon of May 7 in the 1100 block of N.W. Central Ave. Charles M. Wilson II, 47, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder.

Hill was the mother of Joseph Hill, the victim of an April 24 homicide in the same area of North Topeka.

• Joheem Meredith, 18, died late Tuesday, May 12, after arriving at a Topeka hospital, where he had been taken by a private vehicle after he was shot. Police believe the shooting occurred in the west parking lot of the White Lakes Plaza Apartments, in the 3700 block of S.W. Plaza Drive.

Topeka recorded 15 homicides in 2019, according to WIBW records.

Anyone with information on any of the cases may call Topeka police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.