Topeka restaurants discuss plans to reopen once stay at home order is lifted

While restaurants in Shawnee County may welcome diners back inside starting Monday, safely operating in this new normal will come with its challenges.

General Manager, Andrew Fyler of Johnny's Tavern in Topeka said, "We laid off all but 13 people.”

He said reopening the dining room may take some time.

“Next week is still a little bit of a long shot because we do have to rehire everybody and figure out what we need to do to get the kitchen and the restaurant put back together," said Fyler.

Once restaurants can reopen, to comply with social distancing guidelines, most won't be able to return to 100% capacity.

Pizagel's Pizza & Bakery owner, Jim Burgardt said, “We’re looking at doing every other table in the seating of our dining area.”

He said for a small business like his, that brings a challenge.

“We’re a small dining area. There’s not many 6 feet spaces in here when you look at it that way," said Burgardt.

Like many restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic, Johnny's Tavern and Pizagel's have relied on carryout orders to make it by.

Fyler said, "We’ve been making ends meet. It’s nice to have people come in the door and call us to order food. It’s been tough, but it’s been nice to know there’s a lot of support coming in still.”

Burgardt believes those orders will continue, but he's looking forward to having customers back in his restaurant soon.

He said, “I think people are going to be conscientious of coming back out anyway. It will be a slow process and I think a lot of the curbsides will still be happening, so it will just be a boost for all the businesses to get that going again.”

Pizagel's will open for dine-in starting Monday.

Fyler said Johnny's Tavern is having a company-wide meeting Monday, to discuss their plans moving forward.