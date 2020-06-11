Topeka protester tests positive for COVID-19

A Capitol Building and Law Enforcement Center protester has tested positive for COVID-19 announced the Shawnee County Health Department.

SCHD says that the individual was present at the protests at the Capitol Building and the Law Enforcement Center on June 1. It says the case investigation is still being conducted.

SCHD is urging anyone that attended the June 1 protests to monitor for the following symptoms and contact a primary care provider if the following develop within 14 days from June 1:

Fever of 100.4 F or higher

Chills

Rigors

Myalgia (muscle pain or aches)

Malaise

Headache

Sore throat

Lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)

New olfactory and taste disorders

Diarrhea

“We think it important that the public should be informed, monitor for symptoms, and share this information with their healthcare provider if they become sick,” says Linda Ochs, Shawnee County Health Department Director.