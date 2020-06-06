Topeka police, protestors find common ground at rally

Tuesday night's protests on Wannamaker in Topeka remained peaceful - and helped spark conversation - not controversy - between the Topeka community and its police department.

But it could have gone a different way if a few officers hadn't walked into the crowd to talk with protestors.

"From a law-enforcement standpoint, the risk is worth it because those voices need to be heard," said Captain Mike Cross.

Sergeant Josh Klamm agreed.

"You can't effect change while being in your comfort zone you have to be out of your comfort zone to know what the issues are," he said.

It took bravery from both sides to start a dialogue Tuesday night. The officers said they answered tough questions about police policy, use of force, race, and community involvement.

"Some folks from the crowd reached out with their voices and challenged the law enforcement officers, the police who were present, to communicate," Cross said.

Cross, Klamm, and Lieutenant Steve Roth answered the call - walking into the middle of the crowd - but they give the credit of keeping the peace to the protesters.

"By us going in there at the invitation of event organizers we worked towards common ground," Roth said.

"We hear what they're saying, we agree with a lot of what they're saying. This isn't a police vs. The community stance. We 100% support the community we support them out there protesting we wanted their voices to be heard," Klamm said.

"As you saw in the outcome from the event, voices were heard and it made a difference." Cross said.

Ultimately they said that's the goal - finding common ground and moving forward.

"That's how we grow as a community because we are all parts of this community. It is not an Us vs. Them type of mentality – it has to be how do we move together," Roth said.