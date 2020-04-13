Topeka bracing for a $6.5 million to $11 million reduction in anticipated funds from COVID-19

Topeka's budget could take a hit of between $6.5 million and $11 million this year as a result of lost tax revenues from the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Monday afternoon.

City leaders announced Friday afternoon that they are hoping to offset the budget shortfall in part by implementing a 3 percent reduction in salaries from employees.

City officials also say they are asking employees of both the Topeka police and fire departments — which are represented by unions — to take a 3 percent cut, as well.

Members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, which represents both the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, were scheduled to meet late Monday morning.

It wasn't immediately clear if members had decided to take the cut in pay.

Topeka's fiscal year runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. Much of the projected budget shortfall is in the form of less-than-anticipated tax revenue, as many businesses have shut down because of the coronavirus.

It is unknown when, or if, the closed businesses will reopen. City Manager Brent Trout said it wasn't known if the funding shortfall will continue into next year.

Trout said the changes in the pay tables will be made to reflect a 3 percent reduction in salaries.

Trout said the pay cuts won't be taken up by the City Council, as "the city manager "has the authority to make the changes in the budget."

Though the City Council won't discuss the decision for pay cuts at its next meeting, members of the govenring body were notified "in advance of Friday's announcement," Trout said.

The governing body is schedueld to meet again on Tuesday, April 21.

The meeting that had been scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, was canceled in keeping with a plan to conduct only business on "necessary items," Trout said.

The governing body is required by charter to meet twice a month.

On Friday, city officials said that "current forecasts indicate that the city will experience significant revenue shortfalls due to COVID-19, and we should expect to see the effects of COVID-19 on the economy for the rest of the year."

The city’s most "economically sensitive revenue sources are under extreme pressure," the officials said. Sales tax make up, on average, 32 percent of the general fund’s revenue. The city receives approximately 57.5% of its sales tax from retail and another 11.4 percent from accommodation and food services.

Officials said the expectation is that sales tax receipts will reflect the significant pressure these two industries are currently under.

City officials on Friday also said that "good fiscal management from the governing body, staff and the buildup of reserves over the last six years allows the city to be in a better position to address the financial issue at hand."

However, city officials said this kind of loss in one budget year is substantial and cannot be made up with minor changes in the

budget.

"It will require major changes in expenses," the officials said. "A three-pronged approach will be used to reduce expenses including the use of reserves, non-personnel and operational changes and personnel spending reductions. Non-personnel spending will be reduced or eliminated in areas such as education and dues, capital purchases in the general fund, demolition funding, office supplies, and other areas that are still being reviewed."

The current revenue forecast requires a response and a 3 percent salary reduction is being implemented for management and executive staff. The city is asking union employees to make the same 3% salary

reduction. A hiring freeze has also been instituted unless there is a critical or citywide operational need for the position.

The financial situation of the city during the COVID-19 process is "fluid" and will require constant monitoring of revenues and expenses to ensure that adjustments are made throughout the year.