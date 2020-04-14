Topeka police, fire unions reviewing budget information

Topeka's Police and Fire Unions both say they are reviewing information on the City's request they take a three percent pay cut.

Both groups say they are disappointed it came with no advance notice.

City Manager Brent Trout announced Friday that executive and management staff would reduce salaries due to expected budget shortfalls related to COVID-19, and said he would ask the city's various union members to do the same.

In a statement Tuesday, Trout said he began discussions with the FOP and IAFF the same day his announcement was made, and he asked them to present alternatives by April 22nd.

Between police, fire, clerical, street maintenance, water, utility and other personnel, the city has approximately 835 union employees.