Topeka pharmacy makes hand sanitizer from scratch

During the COVID-19 pandemic, pharmacies remain open — one of the essential businesses necessary for people to get live-saving medication.

Mike Conlin has been a pharmacist since the '70s and says he's never seen anything like this is his career. Now, Jayhawk Pharmacy is finding new ways to safely provide a vital need to the public.

"We thought 9/11 was a pretty monumental obstacle in terms of how we conducted our business," Conlin said. "This is nothing like I've ever experienced."

The Jayhawk Pharmacy is still open for business, though its doors are closed and operations have changed.

"It's narrowed quite a bit over the course of the last week or even 10 days,” Conlin said. “We had an open lobby previously."

Now, customers get everything they need via the drive-through.

"The preponderance of phone calls we receive have something to do with N95 masks, surgical masks, booty covers, lots of different protective gear,” he said.

And, you guessed it: hand sanitizer.

So, they're making their own.

"It's a labor-intensive process, but we have it,” Conlin said. "In terms of how we make things in a compounding environment, you have a formula. We start with a large volume flask, we have a 4-liter flask, we'll go ahead and put the isopropyl 99 percent alcohol in that, glycerin, and during time we're doing all this, we're mixing it."

The entire process takes roughly 2 hours, at the end, producing 12.5 8-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer.

"We're trying to protect our staff and their families, and at the same time take good care of the public,” Conlin said.

The Jayhawk Pharmacy is out of masks, but they're expecting more. You can get the bottle of the FDA-approved 75-percent solution hand sanitizer by for around $16.

