Topeka parking enforcement returns to normal

The City of Topeka’s downtown parking enforcement will be back to normal starting June 1, 2020.

On-street and parking garage fees were suspended in late March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which lessened the amount of workers and patrons on downtown streets.

Normal operations include:

On-street parking enforcement in timed zones and meter spaces.

Hourly garage rates will return to $1 per hour.

Normal monthly garage and surface lot permit rates will continue.

The 15-minute parking stalls established in front of restaurants for curbside carryout will return to normal to support the restaurants and customers and will be monitored as needed.

