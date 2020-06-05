Topeka organizations receive donations

13 News surprised two groups with gifts to help kids in the community.

13's Dave Uhler put together a public service spot -- our parent company, gray television, chose it to receive 500-dollars, which Dave could donate to local organizations.

He split the money -- and presented the gifts today to Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka and Family Service and Guidance Center.

His P.S.A. used a cat in the hat theme, crafting a story to focus on children's issues during the coronavirus lockdown.

Dave's son and daughter were the stars of the contest winner.