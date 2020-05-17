Topeka nurse returns home from treating NYC patients on naval hospital ship

A nurse with the United States Navy Reserves returned home to Topeka Saturday after spending the last two months caring for COVID-19 patients in New York.

Megan Roberts was greeted at the Kansas City airport by family and friends with "welcome home" signs in hand.

She was deployed to work on the USNS Comfort back in March, when hospitals in New York City became overcrowded with coronavirus patients.

Megan said while on the hospital ship she worked 12-hour night shifts back to back.

Her friends and family said they are happy to have her home, but are so thankful for her service.

Megan was commissioned in the Navy Reserves as an ICU nurse in July 2014. This was her first deployment.

She is also a critical care nurse at the University of Kansas Health System.