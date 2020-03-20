Topeka native stuck in Honduras amid COVID-19 concerns

A Topeka West High School graduate and his family are among Americans stuck in Honduras.

Fred Warkentine, his wife, and their four children were vacationing on the Honduran island of Roatan. Sunday, the country suddenly closed the borders.

Warkentine said the resort at which they are staying estimates about 1,000 Americans are on stuck on the island, but no U.S. airlines will send planes to get them. Warkentine said one reason is because the airlines would need to send the planes empty - with no passengers coming in, since officials want to keep anyone from bringing COVID-19 to the island.

The family is hoping the U.S. State Department will intervene.

"I just never imagined that the borders would have closed so quickly, without any notification at all," Warkentine told 13 NEWS via FaceTime Friday night. "We have traveled many many times around the world and never have seen a situation like this. You can't get a flight to the mainland. You can't get a boat off the island. The island is on complete lockdown right now. There is nothing in or out. unless the airlines come in empty and take us out."

Warkentine said the resort is treating everyone well, and is not going to force them out, however they may soon cut back on staff. He says he is concerned about the local residents because most of them work in the tourism industry. Without visitors, they may not have jobs or money to feed their families.

Warkentine would especially like to get back to work. He's an emergency physician at a children's hospital in Kentucky.